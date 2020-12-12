Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez out Sunday

Getty Images

The Cardinals insisted this week that they’re sticking with kicker Zane Gonzalez despite his recent struggles. But now they have no choice but to replace him, at least for this week.

Gonzalez has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Giants with a back injury. He had previously been listed as questionable.

The Cardinals will presumably elevate kicker Mike Nugent from their practice squad to kick on Sunday.

If Nugent kicks well on Sunday, he might make the Cardinals re-think their commitment to Gonzalez.