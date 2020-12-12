Chargers activate Justin Jackson from IR

USA Today Sports

The Chargers will have more depth at running back to face the Falcons, as they’ve activated Justin Jackson from injured reserve.

Jackson has been out since suffering a knee injury against the Raiders in Week 9. He’s accounted for 316 yards from scrimmage on 60 touches in 2020.

As a corresponding move, the Chargers waived linebacker Asmar Bilal.

Los Angeles activated linebacker B.J. Bello from the practice squad for Sunday’s contest. The club also signed punter Lachlan Edwards to its practice squad, releasing wide receiver Manasseh Bailey from the squad as a corresponding move.