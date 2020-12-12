Chuba Hubbard done playing at Oklahoma State, focusing on NFL draft

Getty Images

The next time Chuba Hubbard plays football, he’ll be earning a paycheck.

Hubbard has decided to stop playing at Oklahoma State and focus on the 2021 NFL draft, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said today.

“Chuba’s not going to play,” Gudy said on Oklahoma State’s radio pregame show. “Chuba’s chosen to go to the NFL.”

In hindsight, Hubbard probably wishes he had made that decision a year ago. Hubbard clashed with Gundy this offseason after Gundy wore a shirt promoting the One America News Network, a right-wing cable channel that routinely attacks the Black Lives Matter movement. Gundy later claimed he wasn’t aware of how One America News Network covered Black Lives Matter and was “disgusted” when he found out.

On the field, Hubbard has struggled through an injury-plagued season and managed just 625 rushing yards this year after totaling 2,094 rushing yards last season.