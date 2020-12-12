Cowboys activate Tyler Biadasz from IR, rule out Anthony Brown, Donovan Wilson

Getty Images

The Cowboys activated center Tyler Biadasz from injured reserve Saturday. He went on injured reserve Nov. 21 after injuring his hamstring during pregame warmups before the Pittsburgh game.

The Cowboys still have five offensive linemen on injured reserve — left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle La'el Collins, right guard/right tackle Zack Martin, left tackle Cameron Erving and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt. Center/guard Joe Looney and offensive tackle Brandon Knight also spent time on IR earlier this season.

On Saturday, the Cowboys also downgraded cornerback Anthony Brown and safety Donovan Wilson to out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. They did not make the trip to Cincinnati.

They elevated cornerback Saivion Smith to the active roster as a COVID replacement for cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. They released center Adam Redmond to make room for Biadasz.

Dallas also elevated offensive lineman William Sweet and cornerback Chris Westry to the active roster.