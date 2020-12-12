Daniel Jones is on track to face Cardinals on Sunday

Getty Images

The two quarterbacks taken in the top 10 of the 2019 draft will square off on Sunday, after all.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered a hamstring injury 13 days ago against the Bengals, has been cleared to return, per multiple reports. He’s expected to start.

He’ll face Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the first pick in 2019. Jones went sixth overall that year to the Giants.

The game will end up being more than a late-season, box-checking reunion of one-time NFC East teams. The Cardinals have lost three in a row since the Hail Murray, putting them at 6-6 and in danger of missing the playoffs. The Giants, in contrast, have won four in a row. They’re tied with Washington atop the division at 5-7, with New York holding the tiebreaker by virtue of a head-to-head sweep.

Although Jones is far more mobile than veteran backup Colt McCoy, McCoy helped the Giants score arguably the biggest upset of the year to date last Sunday, when the Giants beat the Seahawks in Seattle.

McCoy could still end up playing. Hamstring injuries easily become aggravated if not given sufficient time to heal. If Jones pulls it again, McCoy will be called upon to finish the job as the Giants try to get within a game of .500.