Denzel Ward out, Austin Hooper questionable for Monday

The Browns won’t have their top corner against the Ravens on Monday night, as Denzel Ward (calf) has been declared out.

Ward has not played since Week 11, with the calf injury now sidelining him for a third consecutive contest. In 10 games this season, Ward has two interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

Tight end Austin Hooper (neck) was added to the injury report on Friday when he didn’t practice. He was sidelined again on Saturday, but has been listed as questionable. He’s caught 30 passes for 286 yards with a pair of touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland.

The Browns also declared wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) out. He did not practice all week.

Additionally, Cleveland activated wide receiver Marvin Hall from the exempt list.