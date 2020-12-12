Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing, but says “forget the stats”

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing last year and is leading the league in rushing again this year. He doesn’t sound overly impressed with his own accomplishments.

Henry had an NFL-high 1,540 yards last year and is ahead of that pace this year with 1,317 yards through 12 games. But he said he’s not thinking about that at all.

“I’m not really worried about stats. I’m worried about winning,” Henry said, via the Nashville Tennessean. “Stats are stats. But for me, I’m worried about winning. Forget the stats.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel feels the same way.

“We’d just like to try to win as many games as we can,” Vrabel said. “I’d like to try to get our ninth one on Sunday. I think that’s always a byproduct — somebody is going to have to gain yards and score touchdowns for you to be successful.”

The last player to lead the league in rushing yards in consecutive seasons was LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 and 2007. Henry is in the midst of a great two-season stretch, even if he doesn’t much care about the numbers.