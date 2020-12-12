Dolphins place Myles Gaskin on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Miami got Myles Gaskin back last week, but now the running back will be on the shelf for at least a game.

The Dolphins placed Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making him ineligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. After missing four games with a sprained MCL, Gaskin returned against Cincinnati and recorded 90 yards on 21 carries, plus a pair of receptions for 51 yards.

Miami previously declared running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) out, but the club will have DeAndre Washington (hamstring) back at the position. Kansas City traded Washington to Miami earlier this season.

The Dolphins activated running back Elijah McGuire from the practice squad as a standard elevation. Miami also activated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive end Tyshun Render from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.