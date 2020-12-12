Drew Brees remains on injured reserve for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has missed the minimum number of games for a player on injured reserve. He’ll now miss a fourth.

The Saints did not activate Brees from injured reserve on Saturday. As a result, and as expected, he won’t play on Sunday at Philadelphia.

Brees suffered multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung in Week 10, against the 49ers. The team placed him on injured reserve on Friday, November 20. He was eligible to return to practice as of Friday, December 11.

He can remain on IR indefinitely. Once activated for practice purposes, the team has three weeks to return him to the active roster.

The Saints host the Chiefs next Sunday. Given the different styles between Brees and backup Taysom Hill, expect the Saints to try to keep their plans secret as long as possible, forcing the Chiefs to prepare for both players.

New Orleans made three roster moves in advance of Sunday’s game. Defensive back Justin Hardee was designated for return from IR, and receivers Juwan Johnson and Tommylee Lewis were elevated from the practice squad.