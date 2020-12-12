Everson Griffen placed on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Lions placed defensive end Everson Griffen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. It is unknown whether Griffen tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

The team released a statement that read in part, “Following the guidance of the NFL’s medical staff and a thorough review of our intensive protocols, no other players have been affected leading into Sunday’s game against Green Bay.”

Griffen has played five games with the Lions after appearing in seven games with the Cowboys. He has five sacks this season.

The Lions also announced they promoted defensive end Kareem Martin and offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad as standard elevations. Safety Bobby Price was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.

Injuries already had the Lions thin at defensive end, so Martin likely gets plenty of playing time Sunday.