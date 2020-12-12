Jarvis Landry keeps piling up games with five or more catches

USA TODAY Sports

As he closes in on the completion of his seventh NFL season, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry closes in on an obscure but impressive achievement.

With one more five-catch game this season, Landry will catch Antonio Brown and Marvin Harrison for second place on the list of most games with five or more receptions in the first seven years of a player’s career.

Landry has 71. Brown and Harrison have 72. The leader through seven seasons is DeAndre Hopkins, with 78.

During Landry’s Friday press conference, he was asked about the potential to catch Brown and Harrison as soon as Monday night, against the Ravens.

“Legends,” Landry said. “Those guys are guys who I have watched play the game the right way for a long time and that I aspire to have a career similar. It is an honor to hear that. It is an honor to be recognized next to those guys. Those guys are a large part of my inspiration of the receiver that I am and want to become.”

Since entering the league in 2014, Landry consistently has produced at a high level. He’s actually on pace for a career-low 72 receptions in 2020, due in large part to the fact that the Cleveland offense has focused heavily on the run.

Landry already has 618 receptions for his career, and he only recently turned 28. He’s got plenty of football, and catches, left in him. Given how he’s performed during the first seven seasons of his career, Landry could end up among the most accomplished pass-catchers in league history, especially since only 14 players have caught 1,000 or more passes.