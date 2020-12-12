Johnathan Abram appealing $80,000 in fines for two hits vs. Falcons

Getty Images

The NFL hit Raiders safety Johnathan Abram hard after he hit a couple Falcons players hard.

Abram was fined $80,000 for two hits in that game, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

One hit came on a tackle of Falcons running back Ito Smith in the backfield, and the other was on wide receiver Russell Gage along the sideline. Neither hit drew a penalty flag, but the NFL reviewed both plays and found that Abram lowered his helmet to initiate contact. (Abram was not fined for lowering his helmet to hit Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham, as shown in the picture accompanying this post.)

Abram is appealing both fines, which represents more money than the $59,853 he gets per game in base salary. Fortunately for Abram, a provision in the Collective Bargaining Agreement allows players to appeal an on-field, in-game fine as excessive if it exceeds 10 percent of the player’s per-game salary cap count. Abram’s per-game salary cap count is $153,679, so on appeal Abram may be able to have the fine reduced to $15,368.