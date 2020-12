Getty Images

The NFL fined Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa for a low hit on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The fine was for $15,000 for roughing the passer.

Officials penalized Bosa for roughing the passer with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter. The half-the-distance penalty gave the Patriots a first-and-goal from the 7-yard line, and New England scored a touchdown three plays later.

The Patriots beat the Chargers 45-0.