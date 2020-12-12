Pete Carroll: Rashaad Penny exceeded expectations in return to practice

Getty Images

The Seahawks think they’re going to get a big late-season addition to their offense with the return of Rashaad Penny.

Penny, who hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury a year ago but returned to practice this week, looked excellent on the practice field, according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“He exceeded our expectations with his movement and his quickness and all of that,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “He’s really in good shape. I don’t know what that means for next week, but he looked as healthy as anybody out there. So we’ll take it one shot at a time here, but very, very positive initial return and I know he’s really jacked about it.”

Penny was averaging 5.7 yards per carry last season before his injury. The Seahawks’ offense has been stagnant recently, and they’d love to get Penny making big plays for them again.