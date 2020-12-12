Ravens list Tramon Williams as doubtful, Jimmy Smith as questionable

Getty Images

The Ravens probably won’t have cornerback Tramon Williams for Monday night’s game against Cleveland. They hope to have cornerback Jimmy Smith.

Williams is doubtful with a thigh injury.

Smith (groin) had limited participation in Saturday’s practice and is questionable. He missed last week’s game against Dallas.

He has played 10 games with five starts and made 26 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.

The Ravens also list tight end Luke Willson (hip), defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion) and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) as questionable.

Campbell missed every session last week, while Willson was out Saturday.