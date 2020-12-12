Report: Jeff Okudah will undergo groin surgery, ending his season

Getty Images

Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah will undergo groin surgery Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. That will end Okudah’s rookie season, but the timing assure he will have a full offseason.

The No. 3 overall choice played through a groin strain at Ohio State that has slowly gotten worse, according to Birkett.

Okudah started six of the nine games he played, missing the past two weeks with a shoulder injury. Okudah missed the season opener with a hamstring injury.

The Lions (5-7) remain in the wild card hunt heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers.