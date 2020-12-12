Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in Power Five game

Getty Images

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five game two weeks ago. On Saturday, she became the first woman to score in a Power Five game.

Fuller kicked two extra points in Vanderbilt’s 42-17 loss to Tennessee.

“I was just excited,” Fuller said, via NFL Media. “I was so happy that we got a touchdown, and I was ready to go out and do my thing.”

Fuller, a goalkeeper on the Commodores’ women’s soccer team that won the SEC championship, was invited to join the school’s football team after a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined the team’s specialists.

Vanderbilt closes out its season next week against Georgia.