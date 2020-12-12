Seahawks promote Chad Wheeler, elevate Ray-Ray Armstrong from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have promoted tackle Chad Wheeler from their practice squad and elevated linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong from the squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Wheeler had already been elevated from the practice squad twice this season in Week 1 against Atlanta Falcons and last week against the New York Giants. The Seahawks were carrying an open roster spot after placing cornerback Tre Flowers on injured reserve last week.

Wheeler serves as depth at the position with backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi questionable due to a calf strain and third-string option Jamarco Jones out with a groin/pelvis injury. Brandon Shell is returning to the starting lineup after a two-week absence for a high-ankle sprain. Jones started in place of Shell and Ogbuehi last week before getting injured as well with Wheeler finishing the game.

Armstrong adds to the team’s special teams with unit stalwarts Travis Homer (knee) doubtful and safety Ryan Neal (hip) likely out. Homer is doubtful to play with Neal officially listed as questionable. This will be Armstrong’s first game appearance this season. He’s played in 85 games in his career for the St. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Giants, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.