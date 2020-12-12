Titans add Kenny Vaccaro to injury report, activate Kareem Orr

Getty Images

The Titans made several moves on Saturday, including adding safety Kenny Vaccaro to the injury report with an illness. Vaccaro is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Tennessee activated defensive back Kareem Orr from injured reserve. He last played in Week 8 before going on IR with a groin injury. As a corresponding move, the Titans placed defensive back Breon Borders on IR with a hip injury. He didn’t practice all week and now will be out for at least the next three games.

Additionally, Tennessee activated linebackers Tuzar Skipper and Wyatt Ray from the practice squad for Sunday’s game and placed defensive lineman Teair Tart on the reserve/suspended list. Tart’s one-game suspension was upheld on Friday.