49ers assistant John Benton tests positive for COVID-19

San Francisco offensive line coach John Benton will not participate in today’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The San Francisco 49ers today were informed that offensive line coach John Benton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not attend today’s game. His duties will be absorbed by the offensive coaching staff,” the team said in a statement. “Benton immediately went into self-quarantine and the team conducted the appropriate contact tracing as part of the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol. We will continue to communicate with the League and medical professionals and take the necessary precautions in the best interest of health and safety.”

It is unclear whether any other coaches, or any players, will have to miss today’s game against Washington, although the 49ers’ inactives did not contain any surprises that would suggest there were contact tracing issues.