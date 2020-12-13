A.J. Brown puts Titans up 7-0

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown missed a couple of days of practice this week with an ankle injury, but he looks just fine early in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Brown put the Titans up 7-0 with a 37-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The play started with Ryan Tannehill handing to Derrick Henry and the running back flipped the ball back to Tannehill as Brown broke free down the field. He reached up to grab Tannehill’s pass with one hand while in the end zone and then secured the ball for the score.

It’s the ninth touchdown of the season for Brown.

The score capped a three-play drive for the Titans. They took over near midfield after DaQuan Jones blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by Aldrick Rosas.