Alex Smith strained his calf, X-rays negative

Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s injury does not appear serious. At least judging by Ron Rivera’s postgame comments.

The Washington coach said X-rays of Smith’s calf were negative.

“He strained the calf, basically,” said Rivera.

Rivera said Smith could have returned if Washington had needed him.

“What happened was Alex developed some tightness and muscle soreness as he was pushing off that right leg,” Rivera said. “As we ended the half, they took him to get X-rays. The X-rays were fine. There was no issue there. But he had the soreness, and it was tight, so we decided not to have him go back out there in the second half. We had him there in case of emergency. He stayed on the sideline and stayed loose and tried to loosen it up. It just stayed tight. He said he couldn’t get it loose. Out of an abundance of caution, we went ahead and went with Dwayne in the second half.”

It is Smith’s right calf, which is the same leg that Smith underwent 17 surgeries on after his gruesome knee injury in 2018.

Dwayne Haskins took a knee to end the first half and then stayed in the game in the second half. Smith went 8-for-19 for 57 yards and an interception, while Haskins was 7-of-12 for 51 yards.

Washington held on for a 23-15 victory and is in sole possession of first place in the NFC East.