Andy Dalton: “Pure joy” to win in return to Cincinnati

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton didn’t have a stadium full of Bengals fans to welcome him back to Cincinnati on Sunday, but there were some fans on hand and a banner in the stands thanking Dalton and his wife for their work in the community during his time with the team.

Dalton called that sign “one of the coolest things” about his return to Paul Brown Stadium and he shared a moment with his wife JJ after thowing a touchdown pass late in the game. Dalton signaled “I love you” to her in sign language and shared his emotions with reporters after the game.

“For both of us, it was just pure joy,” Dalton said, via Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “After the touchdown, knowing we were going to win this game — I’m not the only one dealing with some emotions. I think she was probably dealing with some more emotions with everything. But I think it’s a moment that both of us will never forget just knowing that we were going to win this game and got to share that.”

Dalton was 16-of-23 for 185 yards and two touchdowns overall in his return.