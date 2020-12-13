Andy Dalton returns to Cincinnati for 30-7 win to keep Dallas’ playoff hopes alive

Getty Images

Andy Dalton returned to Cincinnati, where he led the Bengals to five consecutive playoff berths in his first five seasons, and came home with a 30-7 victory.

The Cowboys kept their hopes of winning the NFC East alive and ended a two-game losing streak. They now are 4-9, with the 5-7 Giants losing big to the Cardinals and 5-7 Washington playing the 49ers later today.

The Bengals held onto the third spot in the 2021 draft order in falling to 2-10-1.

Dalton completed 16 of 23 passes for 185 yards with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tony Pollard.

The story, though, was the Dallas defense. It forced three turnovers after entering with only 11 on the season, and Tyrone Crawford had his first two sacks of 2020.

Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams and Alex Erickson lost fumbles on back-to-back-to-back possessions to open the game. The Patriots were the last team to do that, fumbling on their first three possessions in a Nov. 24, 2013, game against the Broncos.

Aldon Smith returned Williams’ fumble 78 yards for a touchdown. The other two Bengals’ turnovers led to 10 Cowboys’ points as Dallas jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

The Cowboys settled for field goals after reaching the Cincinnati 16, 2 and 37. Greg Zuerlein made field goals from 34, 20 and 55 yards.