Anthony Castonzo heads to locker room, questionable to return

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo was questionable to play this week’s game with a knee injury and now he’s questionable to return on Sunday.

Castonzo left the game during Indianapolis’ opening possession against Las Vegas. He was in for just three plays, exiting after running back Johnathan Taylor‘s 13-yard run to the left.

Chaz Green initially took over for the Colts at left tackle for the end of their first drive. But on their second, starting left guard Quenton Nelson shifted over to left tackle and Joey Hunt came in at left guard.

Indianapolis took a 3-0 lead with Rodrigo Blankenship‘s 25-yard field goal with 8:52 left in the first quarter.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. ET: Castonzo has re-entered the game at left tackle. He was on the field for quarterback Philip Rivers‘ seven-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton, giving the Colts an early 10-0 lead.