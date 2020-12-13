Bengals three lost fumbles hand Cowboys 17-7 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Cowboys finally have found somebody worse than them.

In his return to Cincinnati, Andy Dalton‘s Cowboys have a 17-7 halftime lead. But the Cowboys Defense, which entered with only 11 takeaways this season, has made Dalton’s life easy as the Cowboys have gained only 108 yards.

The Bengals are the first team since the 2013 Patriots to lose three fumbles on their first three possessions. The Patriots did it in a Nov. 24, 2013, game against the Broncos and also trailed 17-0.

Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams and Alex Erickson lost fumbles on back-to-back-to-back possessions.

Bernard’s fumble, which was forced by DeMarcus Lawrence and recovered by Jourdan Lewis, led to a 34-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal. Williams’ fumble was picked up by Aldon Smith and returned 78 yards for a touchdown. Erickson’s came with the Bengals driving at the Dallas 15, with Jaylon Smith recovering at the 12.

The Cowboys drove the 88 yards in 15 plays with Amari Cooper catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Dalton.

Dalton is 9-of-11 for 92 yards and a touchdown, with Cooper catching three for 44 yards and the score.

The Bengals finally scored with eight seconds remaining in the first half. A.J. Green caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen. It is Green’s second touchdown pass of the season.

It capped a 16-play, 77-yard drive.

Allen is 15-of-20 for 134 yards and a touchdown, with Green catching four for 41 and the score.