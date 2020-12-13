Bill Cowher: I won’t talk about coaching jobs that aren’t open

Getty Images

The Jets are expected to have a head coaching vacancy at the end of the season and former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher has been floated as a possible replacement for Adam Gase.

Cowher’s CBS colleague Boomer Esiason said this week that Cowher thinks the Jets job is “really attractive” and that he loves General Manager Joe Douglas. Esiason did not say Cowher would pursue the job if it became available and Cowher told Rich Cimini of ESPN.com that he will not discuss a job that isn’t currently available.

“I have no interest in coaching,” Cowher said. “I have too much respect for the coaching profession to talk about a job that isn’t open. From that perspective, any job that is open, I have no interest in coaching.”

While Cowher’s answer would seem to rule him out as a candidate for teams that have already fired their head coaches, it doesn’t close the door on him throwing his hat in the ring for a team that may make a change in the coming weeks. If the Jets make the move they’re expected to make, that should mean at least one more round of questions for Cowher about a return to the sideline.