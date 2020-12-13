Bill Cowher: I won’t talk about coaching jobs that aren’t open

The Jets are expected to have a head coaching vacancy at the end of the season and former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher has been floated as a possible replacement for Adam Gase.

Cowher’s CBS colleague Boomer Esiason said this week that Cowher thinks the Jets job is “really attractive” and that he loves General Manager Joe Douglas. Esiason did not say Cowher would pursue the job if it became available and Cowher told Rich Cimini of ESPN.com that he will not discuss a job that isn’t currently available.

“I have no interest in coaching,” Cowher said. “I have too much respect for the coaching profession to talk about a job that isn’t open. From that perspective, any job that is open, I have no interest in coaching.”

While Cowher’s answer would seem to rule him out as a candidate for teams that have already fired their head coaches, it doesn’t close the door on him throwing his hat in the ring for a team that may make a change in the coming weeks. If the Jets make the move they’re expected to make, that should mean at least one more round of questions for Cowher about a return to the sideline.

15 responses to "Bill Cowher: I won't talk about coaching jobs that aren't open

  2. Cowher’s been out for how long – 12 yrs? He’d be crazy to come back at this juncture w/ the tremendous salary he makes as an analyst. Besides, he’s made the HOf – he has nothing left to prove.

  6. The man is 63 years old, living what would be a dream life for most of us. Probably gets paid at least a couple of million a year for what amounts to less than 6 months of work. I cannot fathom why he would give that up to take a job with one of the worst run NFL organizations in recent history in the spotlight of New York City.

    I believe him when he says he has no interest in coaching. Especially in coaching the Jets.

  9. …it doesn’t close the door on him throwing his hat in the ring for a team that may make a change in the coming weeks.

    Yep. Matt Rhule said the same thing a year ago – first it was ‘no interest in the NFL’, then he agreed to take a couple of interviews… then when Carolina opened the back doors to a Brink’s truck during their interview, he suddenly had a LOT of interest in the NFL.

  10. Cowher is just what the sorry Chicago Bears need. But their front office is a perennial cluster and he knows it, so he would demand total control over football operations and the McCaskeys will never concede that to anyone.

  11. If he wants to coach, then he should coach. He’s been out 14 years. He’s probably just coming back for the money. That’s ok, but don’t expect him to win.

  13. The NFL is an old boys club. It’s why Greg Williams was employable for so long. After the success of guys like Vrabel, McVay and Kingsbury the league should continue the trend of hiring younger coaches. The old guard simply no longer relates to the current millennial player. Is what it is. Time to evolve.

