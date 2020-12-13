Brandon McManus tweets he “sucked today”

Getty Images

The Broncos won their fifth game of the season behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Drew Lock. But Denver didn’t get a good performance out of its kicker.

Brandon McManus missed two of his four extra points on Sunday. His first hit the left upright before falling away no good. Then he missed wide left in the third quarter to keep the score at an odd 19-7.

McManus showed some third-person contrition after the game, tweeting, “Brandon McManus sucked today.”

McManus did convert his two other extra points and put all six of his kickoffs in the end zone, five of which went for touchbacks — so it wasn’t all bad. But McManus had missed only one extra point all year and has never missed more than one in a season dating back to 2014, making it an uncharacteristic day.

Usually all is well that ends well, so it’s probably a little easier for McManus to say he sucked on social media since his team won.