Broncos lead Panthers 13-7 at halftime

There hasn’t been much offense between the Broncos and Panthers, but Denver’s done enough to lead 13-7 through two quarters.

Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, opening the scoring. Then the teams traded punts until Panthers rookie safety Jeremy Chinn strip sacked Drew Lock midway through the second quarter, with defensive lineman Efe Obada returning the loose ball to Denver’s three-yard line. Running back Mike Davis took in a three-yard touchdown to give Carolina a 7-6 lead.

The Broncos responded with a 12-play drive, ending in Lock’s two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nick Vannett putting the visitors up 13-7.

The Broncos have been in control for most of this game, with their defense giving quarterback Teddy Bridgewater fits. He’s completed 9-of-12 for 62 yards and taken three sacks — one of which came at the end of the half when it looked like Bridgewater should have been able to get rid of the ball.

Carolina’s playing without wide receiver D.J. Moore, who tested positive for COVID-19. Davis leads the team with three receptions and 22 yards receiving at halftime. Bridgewater leads with 24 rushing yards at halftime.

Lock is 12-of-16 for 85 yards with a touchdown. Melvin Gordon has 37 yards on 10 carries.