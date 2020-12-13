Broncos take 6-0 lead on Diontae Spencer 83-yard punt return

USA Today Sports

The Broncos and Panthers traded punts to open the game, but returner Diontae Spencer found a way to put points on the board.

The second-year return specialist took a punt 83-yards for the first touchdown of his career. Spencer fielded the 56-yard punt in the middle of the field, found a lane to his left, and darted up the sideline to open the scoring.

It was Denver’s first punt return for a touchdown since Omar Bolden in Nov. 2015.

Kicker Brandon McManus‘ extra point attempt went off the left upright and was no good — keeping the score at 6-0 with 10:18 left in the first quarter. It was his second extra point miss of the season.