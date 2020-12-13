Buccaneers play bend but don’t break early, with some help from Dan Bailey

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers returned from their bye week in a big way on Sunday, beating the Vikings and moving to 8-5 on the season.

After the game, Bucs pass rusher Shaquil Barrett called the bye week “perfect timing,” given that the team needed a mental break. It allowed them to “just refocus and take care of the problems that needed to be taken care of so we won’t be making the same mistakes we used to make.”

The defense didn’t look great early, and Barrett acknowledged that a “bend but don’t break” approach isn’t ideal. However, he added that Minnesota’s inability to score points at a time in the game when the Vikings were outplaying Tampa helped significantly.

“I mean, tell the field goal kicker we appreciate him,” Barrett said regarding Vikings kicker Dan Bailey, who had four misses in all on Sunday.

Barrett was laughing when he said it. Bailey, the Vikings, and their fans surely weren’t laughing at any point on Sunday.