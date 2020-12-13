Bucs beat Vikings, who need a new kicker

Getty Images

The absence of a competent kicker cost the Vikings dearly today in Tampa Bay.

Minnesota kicker Dan Bailey missed all three of his field goal attempts, as well as his only extra point attempt, as the Vikings lost to the Buccaneers, 26-14.

The loss drops the Vikings to 6-7 on the season and may have dealt the death blow to their playoff hopes. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was demonstrably livid at Bailey’s missed kicks, and it’s hard to believe Bailey will be around beyond today — even though the Vikings signed him to a contract extension this offseason.

The win improves the Buccaneers’ record to 8-5 and puts them in great position to earn an NFC wild card berth. Tampa Bay’s pass rush had a strong day, with Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett all pressuring Kirk Cousins all day.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t great, but he didn’t need to be. He had no sacks or turnovers, hit a 48-yard deep ball to Scotty Miller in the end zone for a touchdown, and also helped create a pass interference penalty in the end zone on a Hail Mary at the end of a first half, setting up a field goal.

The Bucs have a clear path to the playoffs, but the Vikings will have a tough time getting to the postseason. Especially if they cannot find a better kicker.