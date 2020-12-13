Bucs beat Vikings, who need a new kicker

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 13, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The absence of a competent kicker cost the Vikings dearly today in Tampa Bay.

Minnesota kicker Dan Bailey missed all three of his field goal attempts, as well as his only extra point attempt, as the Vikings lost to the Buccaneers, 26-14.

The loss drops the Vikings to 6-7 on the season and may have dealt the death blow to their playoff hopes. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was demonstrably livid at Bailey’s missed kicks, and it’s hard to believe Bailey will be around beyond today — even though the Vikings signed him to a contract extension this offseason.

The win improves the Buccaneers’ record to 8-5 and puts them in great position to earn an NFC wild card berth. Tampa Bay’s pass rush had a strong day, with Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett all pressuring Kirk Cousins all day.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t great, but he didn’t need to be. He had no sacks or turnovers, hit a 48-yard deep ball to Scotty Miller in the end zone for a touchdown, and also helped create a pass interference penalty in the end zone on a Hail Mary at the end of a first half, setting up a field goal.

The Bucs have a clear path to the playoffs, but the Vikings will have a tough time getting to the postseason. Especially if they cannot find a better kicker.

  3. That’s a shame.

    Even if Bailey makes all the FG’s and one extra point he missed, the Bucs would have still won by 2 points.

  4. I have never, ever seen a PI penalty called on a Hail Mary. They SHOULD be called, and it WAS interference, I’ve just never seen it called before.

    Get on your knees Viking Fan. You’ve got a lot more wishing, hoping, and praying to do.

  7. Vikings had no pass rush on Brady, let Jones and McCoy work them over late, and couldn’t seem to stop the Bucs pass rush. All of that combined with Dan Bailey’s worst day ever equals a loss for the Vikes. Unless the Cardinals stumble I can’t see the Vikings make the playoffs.

  8. Bailey was probably paid by goodell to throw the game also. Goodell needs brady in the playoffs in the worst way possible. There is no denying this. The NFL will blatantly rig the games just to get brady in. Everyone knows this.

  9. @stellarperformance Saints/49ers Jimmy Graham catches hail mary but he pushed a 49er who did a good acting job to get the flag

  10. freefromwhatyouare said:

    “Even if Bailey makes all the FG’s and one extra point he missed, the Bucs would have still won by 2 points.”

    While that’s true, in this hypothetical scenario Dan Bailey would also still be the Vikings’ kicker instead of facing unemployment.

  11. I’m not one to second guess Rick Spielman, but maybe the Vikings should have taken a kicker in the first round.

  15. The Vikings started the game in dominant fashion, between the refs and Dan Bailey it was just too much to overcome. They lost all momentum with those terrible calls and kicks.

  17. The poor Vikings fans. Their team breaks their hearts every year. Once again back in September, there were Vikings fans posting on this site that they would win the division and get to the Super Bowl this year. And once again, it didn’t happen.
    I’ve decided to offer Vikings fans my idea of how your team can improve:
    Get a new head coach. Get a whole new offensive line. Get a new QB. Tear down your whole defense and start over again.
    Good luck, Vikings fans and have fun watching the playoffs again this year.

  18. iliketurtles says:
    December 13, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Vikings are cursed. There is no getting around it.
    ***********
    I’m inclined to agree with you.
    I believe the Football Gods dislike their whiny, tear soaked fan base so much that these are the kind of punishments to be expected.

  19. Bailey was probably paid by goodell to throw the game also. Goodell needs brady in the playoffs in the worst way possible. There is no denying this. The NFL will blatantly rig the games just to get brady in. Everyone knows this.
    —————————

    Just think of all the free time you would have if you did not cry about Brady daily.

  22. The Vikings had a very capable kicker that now plays for the Raiders, but Zim ran him outta town at the first sign of struggle. Immediately after they drafted him….

  23. edenprairieballer says:
    December 13, 2020 at 4:06 pm
    Terrible kicking and very dubious officiating.
    —————————————————————————

    If you listen to a Vikings fan, they’ve never actually lost a game. Any “loss” was from bad officiating. The reality is they’re a terrible team with an even worse coach.

  25. I’m not one to blame an outcome on the refs (other than a last-second blown call for which there’s no time to recover) but this was pretty ridiculous. Cousins gets fore-armed right in the face by a Buc and the Vikes get called for holding. Then the thing where, I swear, the time clock paused on :01 to give the Bucs time to line up for one more play at the end of the half… and then a pass interference on a prayer Hail Mary. You put all that together, add Goodell sitting in the stands, and even a “the-games-are-not-fixed” (or at least helped along) guy like me has to wonder.

  26. philmccracken says:
    December 13, 2020 at 4:06 pm
    I’m not one to second guess Rick Spielman, but maybe the Vikings should have taken a kicker in the first round.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Post of the day!

  27. philmccracken says:
    December 13, 2020 at 4:19 pm
    The scoring was rigged. The Vikings won by a landslide. Stop the squeal!
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Two keepers in a row! Keep it up!

  28. I’m not one to put too much stock in officiating changing the outcome of a game, but.. the “unnecessary roughness” on harrison smith was no worse than the no call when Chad BeBee got smoked by a tampa defender 2 seconds after he was down and the whistle blew. The bucs were spotted 10 points, and it changed how the vikings needed to play out the rest of the game. may not have changed the final outcome, but bad calls are bad calls. And they clearly went one way in tampa today.

  29. The Vikings had to be a lot less sloppy than they were against the Panthers and Jags to beat Tampa and unfortunately that wasn’t the case. I think at the very least they have to try out other kickers as Bailey cannot be trusted to even make a PAT. The two rookie corners have got better but they are still rookie corners, a position that needs time and experience to get up to speed. The fact we are still at least in the hunt for the play-offs is a bonus given the poor start but make it or not there is enough young talent there to be optimistic for the future.

  30. From a long time Purple People Eater to to all you haters, a Phillips driver to you. Go Vikings, still one of the winningest franchises in NFL history! Skol Vikings!

  31. 2 bogus PI calls in the endzone and the clock operator stopping the clock at 01 before the snap. The last timed play of the 1st half if you watch the play there is 01 on the clock before the ball is even snapped. And follow that up by a PI in the endzone that is never called. Vikings H.Smith flagged on a helmet to helmet hit but no flag on the Bucs hitting Cousins in the helmet.
    Sorry but it really seems like the Bucs got some major help in this one.

  32. The best cap guy in the business gave Bailey $4.2 million guaranteed earlier this year. Daniel Carlson makes $750,000. Just sayin.

  34. hippstuff says:
    December 13, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    I’m not one to blame an outcome on the refs (other than a last-second blown call for which there’s no time to recover) but this was pretty ridiculous. Cousins gets fore-armed right in the face by a Buc and the Vikes get called for holding. Then the thing where, I swear, the time clock paused on :01 to give the Bucs time to line up for one more play at the end of the half… and then a pass interference on a prayer Hail Mary. You put all that together, add Goodell sitting in the stands, and even a “the-games-are-not-fixed” (or at least helped along) guy like me has to wonder.
    /////////////////////
    This is a dead on accurate post.

  35. This goes out to the poster who found the mysterious second at the end of the first half suspicious and conspiratorial… the half or game cannot end on a defensive penalty.

