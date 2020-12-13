Cardinals finally score a TD, lead 13-0

Getty Images

The Cardinals didn’t score a touchdown on their first three visits to the red zone on Sunday, but the fourth time was the charm.

Arizona’s fourth trip inside the Giants’ 20-yard-line came after Dion Lewis fumbled on a kickoff return and Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield recovered the ball. The Cardinals moved to the 6-yard-line on a Kenyan Drake run and finally got a touchdown when Kyler Murray hit tight end Dan Arnold in the end zone on a third down.

The Cardinals are now up 13-0 after settling for two field goals and getting stopped on the 1-yard-line on fourth down on the first three visits.

Lewis’ fumble was the second of the day by the Giants. Quarterback Daniel Jones lost the ball on a sack on the first drive and the Giants have only picked up 36 yards of offense through 22-plus minutes of action.