Cardinals up 13-0 on Giants at halftime

Getty Images

The Cardinals haven’t had a great deal of success in the red zone on Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped them from building a lead over the Giants.

Kyler Murray threw a touchdown, Mike Nugent hit a pair of field goals and the defense pitched a shutout to give the Cardinals a 13-0 lead at halftime. The Giants are lucky that they’re only down by two scores.

The Cardinals outgained them 199-58 through the first 30 minutes of play and the Giants have the day’s only two turnovers, but the Cardinals only scored one touchdown on four trips into the red zone. That came when Murray found tight end Dan Arnold for a score in the second quarter. That gives Arnold three touchdowns in the last two weeks.

Murray appeared to hurt his shin or calf while avoiding a pass rusher, but remained in the game after a timeout and has not shown any further signs of trouble. He’s 14-of-22 for 135 yards and he’s run five times for 29 yards.

Daniel Jones lost a fumble on a sack in the first quarter and put the ball on the ground again on another sack later in the half. He was able to recover that one, but not much else has gone right in his return from a hamstring injury. He is 6-of-12 for 44 yards and will need to make some adjustments to ensure the Giants end the day in first place.