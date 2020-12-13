Carlos Dunlap will not play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Seahawks will be missing a big piece on defense against the Jets on Sunday.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap is inactive for the Week 14 game. He was listed as questionable with a foot injury for the second straight week, but he was able to play against the Giants last week.

Safety Ryan Neal, tackle Jamarco Jones, running back Travis Homer, guard Phil Haynes, and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi are also inactive for the Seahawks.

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is active after being listed as questionable with a calf injury. Quarterback James Morgan, linebacker Jordan Jenkins, offensive lineman Cam Clark, defensive back Elijah Campbell, safety JT Hassell, wide receiver Vyncint Smith and tight end Ross Travis will not be in their lineup.