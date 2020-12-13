Chargers’ clock management costs them again as Falcons lead 17-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chargers did what the Chargers do at the end of the first half. Another bad decision and poor clock management cost them three points.

The Chargers trail the Falcons 17-10 at halftime.

Having used their final timeout with 22 seconds remaining, the Chargers faced a third-and-one at the Atlanta 8. They ran Kalen Ballage up the middle for no gain, and with it being fourth down, Los Angeles had to rush its field goal unit on the field with the clock running.

The Chargers didn’t get set, and an illegal shift penalty ended the half.

Anthony Lynn certainly isn’t doing himself any favors with his job on the line.

The Falcons, meanwhile, continue to play hard under interim coach Raheem Morris. They are without Julio Jones today as the star receiver is inactive with a hamstring injury but have found some unsung receivers to take up the slack.

Receiver Russell Gage threw a touchdown pass on a trick play to Calvin Ridley for 39 yards, and Laquon Treadwell caught only the third touchdown of his career on a 9-yard pass from Matt Ryan.

Ridley already has four catches for 95 yards and the touchdown.

Ryan is 10-of-14 for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is 18-of-22 for 110 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen.

Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion) will not return for the second half.