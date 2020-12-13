Chargers get last-play field goal for 20-17 victory over Falcons

Getty Images

The Chargers-Falcons game perhaps didn’t get the ending it deserved. Nonetheless, the Chargers were just happy to finally win one with special teams.

Michael Badgley kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to give the Chargers a 20-17 victory. Los Angeles, which had lost five of six, moved to 4-9, the same record as the Falcons, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

The teams traded three interceptions in 11 plays late in the fourth quarter, including two by Matt Ryan. Ryan’s first in the fourth quarter came after the Falcons had reached the Chargers 26 with 3:52 remaining in a tie game. On the third snap after Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted Justin Herbert, Ryan threw an interception to Michael Davis.

Herbert didn’t give Ryan and the Falcons another chance.

The Chargers went 49 yards in six plays, including a 25-yard completion to Tyron Johnson, to set up Badgley’s kick.

Badgley did not get a chance for a last-play field goal at the end of the first half after the Chargers’ mismanagement of the clock. For the first time this season, that didn’t come back to bite the Chargers.

Herbert finished 36-of-44 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Austin Ekeler had 24 touches for 146 yards.

Ryan threw three second half interceptions to kill the Falcons’ chances. He completed 21-of-32 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.