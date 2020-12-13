Chase Young’s 47-yard fumble return touchdown gives Washington halftime lead

Getty Images

Washington has 98 yards of offense, but it has a 47-yard defensive touchdown.

Rookie Chase Young’s return of a Nick Mullens‘ fumble with 58 seconds left in the first half gave Washington a 13-7 halftime lead.

A Washington victory would propel the team into sole possession of first place in the NFC East after the Giants lost earlier in the day.

Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne forced the fumble that Young recovered and returned down the sideline. Payne also recovered a fumble that Young forced by Jeff Wilson.

Young has four tackles, a sack, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble for a touchdown. Payne has three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

Mullens is 10-of-20 for 103 yards, and Wilson has the 49ers’ touchdown, scoring on a 1-yard run.

Alex Smith is only 8-of-19 for 57 yards and an interception. Jason Verrett had the pick.