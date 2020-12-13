Chiefs get 14 points in first 2:12 of second half to take 28-10 lead

Getty Images

It was fun while it lasted for the Dolphins.

The Chiefs have scored 28 unanswered points after falling behind 10-0. They have two touchdowns in the first 2:12 of the second half, with back-to-back touchdowns in a 62-second span.

Tyreek Hill‘s first catch of the day went for a 44-yard touchdown with 13:50 remaining in the third quarter. That gave Kansas City a 21-10 lead.

The Dolphins had a quick three-and-out, setting up Mecole Hardman‘s 67-yard punt return for a touchdown. Chris Lammons sprung Hardman with a block of Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Patrick Mahomes now is 15-of-21 for 242 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.