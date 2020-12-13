Chiefs hold off Dolphins 33-27 despite Patrick Mahomes’ three interceptions

Getty Images

The Chiefs had the game in the bag, up 30-10 heading into the fourth quarter. The Dolphins, though, made it interesting.

The Chiefs converted a fourth-and-one from the Miami 40 with 2:31 remaining on a quick pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill that went for 22 yards. Hill grabbed his hamstring after the play.

It allowed the Chiefs to have Harrison Butker kick a 46-yard field goal with 1:08 remaining for a two-score margin before the Dolphins added a late field goal.

The Chiefs won 33-27 despite four turnovers, including three interceptions thrown by Mahomes.

It was Kansas City’s eighth win in a row, giving the Chiefs a 12-1 record and clinching the AFC West. The Dolphins, who entered having won seven of eight, fell to 8-5 but remain in control of a wild card spot.

Byron Jones and Eric Rowe‘s early interceptions helped the Dolphins to a 10-0 lead before the Chiefs scored 30 unanswered. Hill had a 32-yard score on an end around and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes; Travis Kelce caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes; Mecole Hardman returned a punt 67 yards for a score; and Chris Jones sacked Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone for a safety.

Xavien Howard‘s pick of Mahomes in the end zone with the Chiefs driving with 14:19 left got the Dolphins back in it. Howard now has an interception in five consecutive games.

The Dolphins scored two touchdowns, and with 4:15 remaining, were down only six points before the Chiefs ate 3:07 off the clock on their field goal drive.

Mahomes finished 24-of-34 for 393 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He had a fumble he recovered and took a 30-yard sack.

Still, the Chiefs were the better team.

Kelce caught eight passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. Hill ran for 32 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 79 yards and a score.

Tagovailoa went 28-of-48 for 316 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. Mike Gesicki, who caught five passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns, left early with an arm injury.