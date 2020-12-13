Chiefs rally to take 14-10 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Chiefs trailed 10-0 early in the second quarter. They lead 14-10 after the second.

Tyreek Hill tight-roped the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown on an end around, and Travis Kelce caught a 6-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw two interceptions, fumbled a snap he recovered and took a 30-yard sack in the first quarter. But he has completed 13 of 19 passes for 172 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Hill has no receptions, but Kelce has six for 76 and Sammy Watkins two for 52.

Eric Rowe and Byron Jones each had picks for the Dolphins, who allowed 201 yards in the first half. But the Dolphins got only three points out of the two takeaways as Jason Sanders also missed a field goal.

Tua Tagovailoa had his ankle stepped on and had it re-taped between possessions, but has not missed a snap. Tagovailoa is 11-of-19 for 129 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Mike Gesicki caught a 7-yard touchdown pass.

DeVante Parker, who does not have a reception, left for the locker room before halftime with a left leg injury. His availability for the second half is unknown.