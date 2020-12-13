Christian McCaffrey out today, but wants to play again this season

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t play today against the Broncos. But his season isn’t over if he has anything to say about it.

McCaffrey, who is currently dealing with a quadriceps injury, does not believe his season is over, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It’s fair to wonder, though, whether the Panthers will shut him down. Given that they’re 4-8 and out of realistic playoff contention, and given the enormous contract they invested in McCaffrey this offseason, they might be more interested in seeing McCaffrey get right for 2021.

McCaffrey has only played in three games this season, but the Panthers haven’t missed him much when he’s been out because backup Mike Davis has filled in capably.