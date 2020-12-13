Cleveland Indians will drop their name

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2020, 9:03 PM EST
Cleveland Indians Summer Workouts
Baseball’s Cleveland Indians are following the lead of the Washington NFL franchise previously known as a dictionary-defined racial slur.

Like Washington, the Cleveland Indians will be dropping their name, according to multiple reports.

No replacement has been named. Washington has opted for the “Washington Football Team,” a name that could last for a while, or longer.

The difference between Washington’s abandoned name and the Indians is obvious. The term “Indians” isn’t a slur. But the decision to drop the name is consistent with the preference expressed by Native American groups that they not be used as mascots.

The next question becomes whether this change will place any pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs to follow suit. The Chiefs have made some changes to their game-day rituals, prohibiting headdresses. The team, as of late August, was considering whether to continue the “Arrowhead Chop” or drumming in the stadium.

10 responses to “Cleveland Indians will drop their name

  1. This is soooo stupid. My great grandmother was a full blooded Erie Indian. I have no problem with the Cleveland Indians name. I could see them changing their logo, but their name is just fine by me.
    And even more stupid is the team called the Washington Football Team. You mean they couldn’t come up with a new nickname???
    My choice for the Washington team was the Generals or the Monuments. Why not? Either of those sure beats the heck out of the Washington Football Team.

  3. Hey! Let us all forget about the genocide that took place clearing out this land in the name of manifest destiny. Separating native children from their families to “boarding” school where the traditions and stories were passed down from 1,000s of year were wiped out and erased from history.

    As long as sports teams change their names we are even on the scales of justice right? Right!?

  6. Anything that is a noun that refers to groups of people should be removed. Animals and things only. Giants, Cowboys, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Patriots, Texans, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs and Raiders could all be offended. Just because they don’t have movements behind them supporting their feelings, doesn’t mean we should all mock them by continuing to use them as “mascots”.

  8. I know this will probably get more down votes than up but so be it. Yes Indians isn’t as offensive as Redskins. Yes maybe some Native Americans don’t have a problem with the name. But for some others do. And since our track record in this country in how we treat Native Americans has been bad to say the least if changing the nickname will in some small way help recognize we as a country are trying to recognize our previous mistreatment of Native Americans than yes change the name. Baseball in Cleveland will still go on no what the nickname is. Let’s not get outraged by this name change and move on to more important things.

