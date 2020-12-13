Colts lead Raiders 20-14 after Kenny Moore’s one-handed interception

Getty Images

The Colts and Raiders have been engaged in a back-and-forth first half, but Indianapolis carries a 20-14 advantage into the break.

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore made the play of the half with a stunning interception in the second quarter.

On third-and-8 from Indianapolis’ 13, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr fired a pass to the end zone for tight end Darren Waller. But Moore elevated and made a one-handed grab, securing the ball before he hit the ground.

It’s the second week in a row that Moore’s recorded a big-time interception near the end zone, as he had one off Houston’s Deshaun Watson last week.

The Colts took took the takeaway all the way down to the two-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal with just a second remaining in the half. Running back Nyheim Hines took a handoff from the 13-yard line and got tackled just in time for Indianapolis to call its remaining timeout. Rodrigo Blankenship hit his second field goal to give the Colts 20 points.

T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdowns in the first half, the second of which came from 41-yards out.

Aside from the turnover, Carr had a decent first half. He completed 11-of-15 passes for 174 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Tight end Foster Moreau was on the receiving end of one scoring strike for 47 yards. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor caught the other, a 21-yard pass.

Running back Josh Jacobs — who caused a bit of a pregame stir with social media posts alleging he wasn’t playing — has eight carries for 20 yards.