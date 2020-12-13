Colts run all over Raiders for 44-27 win

Getty Images

No zero blitz could save the Raiders this week.

After allowing 206 yards rushing to the Jets last Sunday, the Raiders let the Colts run for 212 en route to a 44-27 win.

Rookie Johnathan Taylor led the way with 155 yards on 20 carries, including a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. That was Taylor’s longest run of the season.

But Nyheim Hines was just as good when he came in, taking seven carries for 58 yards — an average of 8.3 yards per carry.

Overall, the Colts had 456 yards of offense, netting 7.7 yards per play. Quarterback Philip Rivers was efficient, completing 19-of-28 tases for 244 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Both scoring strikes went to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in the first half.

The Raiders kept pace with the Colts’ points for much of the first 30 minutes, but three turnovers were too much to overcome.

Cornerback Kenny Moore caught a one-handed interception to end a Raiders scoring threat, leading to a field goal that closed the second quarter.

Moore picked up his second takeaway in the fourth period, forcing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble after a short reception. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth picked up the loose ball, and the Colts netted a field goal out of the takeaway to build a 37-20 lead.

Finally, quarterback Derek Carr threw a pass off the hands of running back Jalen Richard and into the arms of safety Khari Willis, who returned the interception for a 50-yard touchdown.

Carr ended the game 31-of-45 passing for 316 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions. Running back Josh Jacobs had just 49 yards on 13 carries.

With the win, the Colts are 9-4 and still in the thick of the AFC South race with the Titans.

The Raiders fall to 7-6. While they’re still in the hunt, this loss will significantly hurt their playoff chances.