Cowboys are expected to have Ezekiel Elliott Sunday

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had 15 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 2016 game against the Bengals and it appears he’ll be making a second appearance against the team this Sunday.

Elliott was limited in practice this week because of a calf injury and he was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. According to multiple reports, he will be in the lineup in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys were 28-14 winners in that 2016 game against the Bengals, but they have neither they nor Elliott have had much of the same kind of success on the field this season.

One other difference from that game is what jersey quarterback Andy Dalton will be wearing. He started for the Bengals in 2016 and he will be starting for the Cowboys in his first visit to Cincinnati since being released this offseason.