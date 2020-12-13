Cowboys have 16 yards, 10-0 lead after two Cincinnati fumbles

Getty Images

The Cowboys have run only six plays for 16 yards with one first down. They have a 10-0 lead.

Two Bengals’ fumbles have led to a field goal and a touchdown for the Cowboys.

DeMarcus Lawrence punched the ball out of Giovani Bernard‘s arms on the Bengals’ second play, and Jourdan Lewis recovered for the Cowboys at the Cincinnati 32. Seven plays and 16 yards later, Greg Zuerlein kicked a 34-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

On the eighth play into the Bengals’ second possession, Trayveon Williams lost the ball on a tackle by Leighton Vander Esch. Aldon Smith picked it up and ran untouched for a 78-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys entered the game with 11 takeaways and a minus-13 turnover margin, second-worst in the league to Denver.