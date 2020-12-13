Daniel Jones: I felt I could do everything I had to do

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones‘ postgame session with the media was pushed back so he could meet with members of the team’s medical staff, but Jones doesn’t think he did anything to his hamstring that will cause him to miss another game.

Jones said the meeting was about “general bumps and bruises and staying on top of the hammy” he hurt in Week 12 against the Bengals. Jones sat out last Sunday, but returned against the Cardinals this weekend.

He did not look 100 percent and said he “wasn’t able to run like I normally am.” That led to six sacks and a dismal overall performance by the offense, but none of that had Jones feeling like it was a mistake to play this week.

“I don’t regret it. I felt good enough to play. I felt like I could do everything I needed to do and I did that throughout the game,” Jones said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Giants head coach Joe Judge shared a similar sentiment after the 26-7 loss that dropped the Giants to 5-8 on the season. Jones said that he does not think any of the bumps or bruises from Sunday will keep him from facing the Browns in next week’s game.