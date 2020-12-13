Danny Trevathan: Whole team feeds off Khalil Mack

USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Mack didn’t have a sack in the last four games and he was off the stat sheet entirely in last Sunday’s loss to the Lions, so it was a welcome development when he forced a fumble in the first quarter this Sunday.

Mack also recovered the ball and he came up with another big play later in the first half. Mack dropped Deshaun Watson for a safety in the second quarter to give the Bears a 16-7 lead over the Texans.

They would turn on the gas from there for a 36-7 win that ended a six-game losing streak. Linebacker Danny Trevathan credited Mack with feeding an overwhelming effort that included seven sacks overall.

“He got back to himself,” Trevathan said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He was back there trying to wreak havoc. It’s good for him, because a lot of us feed off him. The whole team feeds off him when he makes big plays. That’s what we expect him to do. He had a big game and he came out with the mindset all week and executed the plays.”

The Bears and Mack will try to keep it going against the Vikings next weekend.