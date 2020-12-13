David Johnson went on COVID-19 list as close contact

Getty Images

Buddy Howell had only five career carries before Sunday. He had 11 carries for 42 yards against the Bears.

The Texans leaned on Howell after unexpectedly placing David Johnson on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

Interim coach Romeo Crennel said Johnson did not test positive.

“It was close contact; that’s why he was on the list,” Crennel said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “And hopefully he’ll be back because it’s a five-day deal, so he should be back getting ready for the next game.”

COVID-19 protocols will force Johnson to miss five days, but if his coronavirus tests continue to come back negative, the Texans can activate the starting running back this week.

The Texans rushed for 108 yards in the 36-7 loss.